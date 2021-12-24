$60.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post sales of $60.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the lowest is $59.90 million. Cutera posted sales of $49.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $225.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $226.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $246.55 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $248.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cutera by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. Cutera has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

