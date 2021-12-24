6 Meridian Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.69. 665,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,164. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.34. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

