6 Meridian Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

6 Meridian cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $550.37. 1,757,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,490. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.52. The company has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

