6 Meridian Raises Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

6 Meridian lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.33% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,233 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 332,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

AVEM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. 258,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

