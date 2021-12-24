6 Meridian Purchases 2,585 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 56,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,491,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.77. 2,364,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,353. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

