6 Meridian Has $8.63 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 6 Meridian owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after purchasing an additional 292,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,926,000 after buying an additional 887,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 703,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.