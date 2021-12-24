$6.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.79 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $26.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $27.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.50 billion to $33.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 26.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 82.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 30.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 587,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 136,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

