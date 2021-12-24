$560.80 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report $560.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.55 million and the highest is $562.00 million. DocuSign reported sales of $430.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in DocuSign by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 26.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $172,143,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.71, a PEG ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.73. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

