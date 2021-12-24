$55.37 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $55.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $248.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.60 million to $250.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $274.43 million, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $278.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.73. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 63.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

