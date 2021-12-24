$52.14 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report $52.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $52.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $186.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $186.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $237.32 million, with estimates ranging from $233.22 million to $242.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

Get SEMrush alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $487,845.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,093,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,180,956 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 84,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,767. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.