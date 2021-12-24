517 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $110.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,428 shares of company stock worth $5,122,733. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

