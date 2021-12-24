4,728 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,171 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

