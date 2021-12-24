$41.01 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce $41.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.75 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $167.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $173.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $156.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $166.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of T traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,285,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,594,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $54,982,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

