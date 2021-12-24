$403.26 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post $403.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.15 million to $403.40 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $388.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $68.28. 162,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

