3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 19.1% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 36.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.86. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

