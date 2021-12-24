3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,242 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DDD. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $590,632. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

