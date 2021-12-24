3,682 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $197.63 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.82.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

