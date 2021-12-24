3,682 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,890,000 after acquiring an additional 841,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,750,000 after acquiring an additional 509,445 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,932,000 after acquiring an additional 472,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 408,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $236.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

