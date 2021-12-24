$35.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will report sales of $35.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.79 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

SUNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $4.48. 5,401,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,717. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80.

In other Sunlight Financial news, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,862,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

