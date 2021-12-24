$279.65 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report sales of $279.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.30 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $294.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,512,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $71.56. 240,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.05. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

