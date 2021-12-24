$263.40 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $263.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $270.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $269.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.24. 285,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,639. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.72.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $532,332. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,501,000 after buying an additional 265,238 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

