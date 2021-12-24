$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2,726.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.92. 1,197,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. Foot Locker has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

