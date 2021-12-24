18,830 Shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $2,381,280.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 and have sold 1,175,792 shares valued at $9,177,092. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.