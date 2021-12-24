180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $27,677.65 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 3,871 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $27,677.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Kevin Rendino acquired 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $64,829.97.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,703 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $26,957.84.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $33,901.98.

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $28,770.00.

Shares of TURN opened at $7.29 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

