16,690 Shares in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 65.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 14.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $722.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

