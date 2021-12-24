$15.52 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $15.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.53 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $31.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $31.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.20. 203,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,932. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.