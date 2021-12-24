$108.08 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce $108.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $100.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $416.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.28 million to $417.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $440.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.71 million to $446.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 108,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,765. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

