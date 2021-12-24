$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after buying an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $14,755,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $166.45. 510,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,131. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

