$1.70 Million in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post $1.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 million and the highest is $1.83 million. electroCore reported sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 million to $5.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.28 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of electroCore stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 453,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.09. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in electroCore by 222.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 583.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

