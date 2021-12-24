$1.03 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of TTEC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. 152,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. TTEC has a 52-week low of $70.39 and a 52-week high of $113.37.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,103,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

