-$0.99 EPS Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

DYN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 152,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,553. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $664.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.15.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.