-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.00). MacroGenics reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4,250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MacroGenics by 390.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MacroGenics by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 258,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,745. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

