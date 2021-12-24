$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.97. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $782.30 million, a P/E ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 1.47. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

