$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UDR.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. UDR has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
