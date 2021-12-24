$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. UDR has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.