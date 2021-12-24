-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.42). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 344,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after buying an additional 437,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.