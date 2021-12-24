$0.33 EPS Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,270 shares of company stock worth $219,855. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFB stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

