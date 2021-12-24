$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. BOX posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

BOX stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,222 shares of company stock worth $2,684,010. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in BOX by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BOX by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after acquiring an additional 353,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BOX by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 79.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 942,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

