$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

