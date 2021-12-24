-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCY remained flat at $$1.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $81.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.68.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

