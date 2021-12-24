-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ONCY remained flat at $$1.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $81.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.68.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
