ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 490,954 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $30,036,565.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.90. 1,957,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 285,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 277,424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

