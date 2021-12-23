Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

