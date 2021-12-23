Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of Zebra Technologies worth $101,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 77.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $580.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.76. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $371.40 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

