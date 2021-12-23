Zano (ZANO) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $149,748.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.12 or 0.99029067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00279412 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.47 or 0.00433156 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00144922 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,987,745 coins and its circulating supply is 10,958,245 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

