Zacks Investment Research Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Hold

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy aims for strong oil production from the Delaware Basin holdings. Devon’s presence in Delaware has expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. The company is using new technology in production process to lower expenses. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins assets. Devon’s stable free cash flow generation allows it to pay dividend and buy back shares. Devon Energy has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind.”

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.