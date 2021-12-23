Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE IPI opened at $42.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $569.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $52.91.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.