Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

