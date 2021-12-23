Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. STAG Industrial reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

