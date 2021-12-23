Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. STAG Industrial reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

