Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $62,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.76. 4,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,774. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

