Zacks: Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post sales of $6.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.53 billion and the lowest is $6.54 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $33.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $40.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. 2,501,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

