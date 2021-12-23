Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report $545.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.01 million and the highest is $547.10 million. Copa reported sales of $158.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 308,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,419. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 7.6% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

